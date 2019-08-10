Piedmont Columbus Regional identifies health needs of the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Every three years, Piedmont Columbus Regional completes an assessment to determine where the health needs in our community are the largest.
With the recent completion of the Community Health Needs Assessment, officials at PCR have established six key areas in which our community has a large need.
- Stroke
- Heart Disease
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Opioids
- Access to Care
Melonese Close, Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Community Outreach Manager, says that the goal of the Community Health Needs Assessment is to develop a plan and implement strategies to tackle some of the community’s biggest problems.
Close also says that they want to service the gaps in healthcare and identify health trends in the area.
The full assessment will be released soon. If you would like to receive a copy, you can reach out to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
