Columbus police investigating overnight Circle K armed robbery on 4th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Circle K location on 4th St.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the Circle K in the 200 block of 4th St. at 2:33 a.m.
Dispatchers advised officers that the suspect was walking towards 2nd Ave. Officers canvassed the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.
No injuries were reported in this case.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.