Flaming semi-truck in LaGrange front yard leads to attempted arson investigation
By Alex Jones | August 11, 2019 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 5:02 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating an arson attempt on Melrose Dr.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Melrose Dr. on Aug. 11 at approximately 2:40 a.m. in regards to a suspicious fire.

Two witnesses reported to police that their neighbor alerted them that flames were coming from the semi-truck in their front yard.

One of the witnesses reported that they saw small flames coming from the tires, which were quickly put out.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a young male running from the scene with a gas can.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

