Heat Advisory Continues Today...

Heat Advisory continues for today as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s, with the “feels like” temps in the triple digits! Very little relief expected today, with only a 20-30% chance of a few stray storms, leaving the majority of us frying in the heat. Miserable heat & humidity look to continue to start the new work week, with heat advisories likely being extended into Monday & Tuesday. Good news is that a frontal boundary will bring significantly higher rain chances by Wednesday, helping to cool us off for the second half of the week. Meanwhile in the tropics, all is quiet!
