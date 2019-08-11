New medical services facility coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Research Park is expanding and adding a new medical services facility.
“So the new facility is part of an expansion program we have underway here in research park. We have a focus on health sciences and life sciences here at Auburn University especially from our research standpoint, so its a nice addition,” says Executive Director of Auburn Research and Technology Foundation, Larry Fillmer.
Officials say the building will have many features including a freestanding emergency department, ambulatory surgery center, orthopedics, endoscopy, ENT services, ophthalmology, radiology and a pharmacy.
"The building is a three-story 88,000 square foot facility. This will be a unique facility that will actually invigorate growth in health sciences and the park itself," Fillmer says.
He says that location is important and that having the facility here in research park will affect more than just the Auburn community.
"Our area is probably the fastest growing area in the state outside of the Huntsville area," says Fillmer. "So an ability to create a first class medical facility on the west side of our living area will be significant for our residents on this side of town. It will also be significant for those in Macon Elmore and Bullock county as well where they will have facilities close by also."
Officials say that building will be completed next fall. A groundbreaking event is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12.
