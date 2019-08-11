Alabama getting $6.3M to fight opioid addiction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama is getting $6.3 million to help fight opioid addiction.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made the big announcement.
Some of the money will be used as grants to help fund community health centers and rural groups combating the epidemic.
The money will also go to schools working to expand and improve access to substance abuse treatment and mental health services.
The grants are part of a nationwide program to fight what the government is calling an opioid crisis.
