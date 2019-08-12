Auburn University names new “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” following Bramblett’s passing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Almost three months after “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife were killed in a car accident, Auburn University has named his replacement.
The university announced in a video posted to Twitter that Andy Burcham would be the new “Voice of the Auburn Tigers.”
Burcham and Bramblett called Auburn Baseball together for 25 years. For the last 16 of those years, Bramblett also called Auburn Football and Men’s Basketball, a role Burcham will now take over.
“I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others," said Burcham.
In the video, Burcham says he has been working since the age of six to reach this point in his career.
The Auburn Tigers will play their first football game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. against the University of Oregon Ducks.
