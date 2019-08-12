Dangerous Heat Continues for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new week brings another round of brutal heat and humidity with a Heat Advisory in place across most of the Valley and Southeast for Monday. Factoring in highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s coupled with the oppressive muggy air, feels like temperatures will near 105 to 108 during the afternoon hours—and likely will be the same scenario for Tuesday.
Rain chances look pretty slim today and tomorrow with just a few isolated thundershowers possible. By Wednesday though, a front moving through the Southeast will bring a little cooling relief via some scattered showers and thunderstorms before knocking down the heat and humidity a touch for the rest of the week. Meaning highs will drop back down into the low 90s, and it won’t feel as stifling outside. Wednesday looks like the wettest day over the next week before rain chances drop down to 20% coverage again through Saturday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.