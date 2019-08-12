Dangerous Heat Continues for the Start of the Week

Rain chances look pretty slim today and tomorrow with just a few isolated thundershowers possible. By Wednesday though, a front moving through the Southeast will bring a little cooling relief via some scattered showers and thunderstorms before knocking down the heat and humidity a touch for the rest of the week. Meaning highs will drop back down into the low 90s, and it won’t feel as stifling outside. Wednesday looks like the wettest day over the next week before rain chances drop down to 20% coverage again through Saturday.