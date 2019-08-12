Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Tuesday, dangerous heat will remain in place across the Valley with excessive heat warnings in place for some counties and a heat advisory in place for others - the bottom line is the heat index values tomorrow will range from 105-115 in spots. Common sense rules apply in this kind of heat, as they do on any other summer day - stay cool and stay hydrated, especially if you work outside or have sports practice outside. Going into Wednesday, expect some changes with rain and storms increasing and the heat backing off a bit. Drier air should move in by the end of the week and over the weekend meaning lower humidity, along with lower afternoon temperatures (lower 90s for the most part). Rain coverage will go up again going into next week.