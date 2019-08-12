Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular under construction months ahead of 2019 holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When you have more than 200,000 Christmas lights to put up in your yard, it takes a pretty good chunk of time.
This past weekend, Jerry Ludy, the creator of the Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus, began putting up his massive Christmas light display that spans across his yard and those of his neighbors on Ironstone Dr.
The Ludy family has put up their display every year for more than 20 years. And every year the people of Columbus come together to enjoy a street completely lit up and synchronized to music.
“We have close to half of one million lights here at this location that includes my house and four other houses,” said Ludy. “It takes a little time to get everything up, so we’ve learned over the years; we start the first week of August.”
The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
Ludy also says that this year there is one thing you’ll have to bring with you if you want to enjoy the show: your Christmas spirit.
