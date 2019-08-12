Man arrested in shooting on Palomino Rd. in Phenix City

By Alex Jones | August 12, 2019 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 12:14 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one other person injured.

Officers were dispatched to Palomino Rd. at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Once on scene, they located a victim in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

His injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening, but the victim is currently listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital.

35-year-old Justin Balsam was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first degree assault.

