300 motorcycles, 800+ riders raise $24K for Troup Co. deputy battling cancer

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A benefit ride taking place over the weekend for a Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is battling cancer raised more than $24,000.
The TCSO says the event benefiting Deputy Billy Baker featured 290 motorcycles, 47 jeeps and cars and a total of over 800 riders participating.
“The outpouring of support is a true testament of people coming together to support those in need and it is greatly appreciated. We continue to pray for Billy and hope for the best for him and his family,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.
The office says they are continuing to receive donations on behalf of Deputy Baker. They say an account has also been created in his name at Colony Bank in LaGrange.
