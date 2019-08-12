New details in Phenix City school bus crash

(Source: Jeremy Hayes)
By Alex Jones | August 12, 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 12:26 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person involved in a crash involving a school bus in Phenix City remains in the hospital.

The two vehicle crash on Hwy. 165 and Misty Forrest Dr. in Phenix City occurred between a Phenix City School District bus and a 2012 Ford Focus.

The two vehicles reported collided in the intersection after the school bus pulled onto Hwy. 165 while the Ford Focus was traveling south on the highway.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Focus had to be removed from the vehicle and remains in the ICU after being life flighted to Piedmont Columbus Regional. The passenger of that vehicle was treated and released.

No injuries were reported on the school bus, but all passengers were checked by ER staff as a precaution.

There is no word at this time on which vehicle was at fault in the crash.

Phenix City Police are continuing to investigate. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.

