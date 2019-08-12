One arrested, DFCS called after search warrant served on Lokey Dr. in Columbus

By Alex Jones | August 12, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 2:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant being served by Columbus police led to one person being arrested and the Department of Family and Children Services being called to the home.

The CPD Special Operations Unit and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision were serving a search warrant, which led to the arrest of one person on Lokey St.

Warrants were also obtained for a second person.

Due to conditions of the house and the presence of small children and an elderly adult inside, DFCS and Adult Protective Services were called in.

The names of the person arrested and the person for whom warrants were obtained have not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

