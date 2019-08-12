One arrested, DFCS called after search warrant served on Lokey Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant being served by Columbus police led to one person being arrested and the Department of Family and Children Services being called to the home.
Warrants were also obtained for a second person.
Due to conditions of the house and the presence of small children and an elderly adult inside, DFCS and Adult Protective Services were called in.
The names of the person arrested and the person for whom warrants were obtained have not been released.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
