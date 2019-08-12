One dead after explosion levels home in Wisconsin

MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin man died after his home exploded while he was likely still sleeping Sunday morning, WBAY reports.
Officials on scene Sunday said they had never seen anything like the explosion that left the male homeowner dead.
“Only on TV," said Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau. “And we’re always hoping it’s not in our area, but unfortunately, we have it in our area today. When we came here, there was debris scattered all over the place and a small fire inside the house.”
Witnesses said they heard the explosion about 8:45 a.m. The debris spread at least 500 feet, damaging some of the nearby properties.
“When I arrived, I had all the fire personnel here, and it was totally obliterated," said Sheriff Tim Wilz with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. “The entire building was leveled.”
The victim has not yet been identified.
“The male victim was located in the house, so we believe he was possibly still sleeping,” Wilz said.
No other injuries have been reported.
Linda Johnson lives across the intersection from where the explosion happened. She got home from church just after it occurred.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I couldn’t get through. All the debris was in the road, and I said, ‘It looks like our neighbor’s house blew up.’”
The intersection was blocked off for hours as crews investigated the cause of the explosion and cleared off the roads.
At this point, a cause for the explosion has not been determined.
“The fire marshall and his team are right now done and complete with the initial [investigation]; however the insurance companies will have their own team of investigators as well,” Wilz said.
Whatever the cause, Johnson’s neighbor of 40 years is now gone and an entire family is affected.
“I just feel bad for them," Johnson said. "I mean they lost everything.”
Wilz says the scene will be secured in the next 24 hours. Rosenau anticipates there will be more information released in the coming days.
Copyright 2019 WBAY via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.