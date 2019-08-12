Organization hosting art auction to benefit Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Relief efforts continue in Lee County for residents impacted by tornadoes in March.
To help assist residents, the Mend organization is hosting a “Mend the Heart” art auction. Paintings and pottery will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees will also be able to donate specific building materials for each home.
"They can sponsor a part of the house. It's everything from the shingles to the doors, to the windows to helping with the foundation. So, there will be sponsorship opportunities at the auction as well to help build a house,” said East Alabama Medical Center chaplain.
The Mend the Heart Tornado Relief Benefit takes place Tuesday, August 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts on South College Street in Auburn.
Tickets are $50.
