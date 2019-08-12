36-year-old man reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Rashaun Bartee was last seen on Aug. 8 in the area of Morehouse St. and 32nd Ave.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt with khaki pants and no shoes.
Bartee also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says the name “Rashaun Bartee.”
He stands 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
