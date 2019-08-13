ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Dangerous Heat in Store for Tuesday

Finally, we see a little reprieve from the unbearably steamy conditions as a front brings some scattered showers and storms to the Valley Wednesday. So rain chances go from 20-30% today to 40-50% tomorrow. So the rain will help to cool us off a bit and put us back toward more average territory: highs in the low-mid 90s and the humidity not nearly as suffocating. Rain chances look low again Thursday into Sunday before we see better coverage in the afternoons and evenings again by next Monday.