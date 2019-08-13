ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Dangerous Heat in Store for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in place across the Chattahoochee Valley and most of the Southeast today as feels like temperatures once again climb to near 110 to 115 degrees this afternoon. We haven’t seen heat like this in a good seven years, so make sure you’re taking extra precautions to beat these brutal heat wave. You know the drill: drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors if possible, and crank up the AC!
Finally, we see a little reprieve from the unbearably steamy conditions as a front brings some scattered showers and storms to the Valley Wednesday. So rain chances go from 20-30% today to 40-50% tomorrow. So the rain will help to cool us off a bit and put us back toward more average territory: highs in the low-mid 90s and the humidity not nearly as suffocating. Rain chances look low again Thursday into Sunday before we see better coverage in the afternoons and evenings again by next Monday.
