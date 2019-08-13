Columbus heating and cooling service company gives tips on staying cool during the heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Air conditioners are working overtime to keep homes cool during the sweltering heat.
A heating and cooling service company in Columbus gives tips on how to stay cool during the heat.
Roderick Drew with Bi-City Heating and Cooling says it’s important to keep blinds and drapes closed to keep the air conditioning inside.
Fans are to blow counter-clockwise and thermostats should be kept as consistent as possible. Drew advises not to raise and lower the temperature quickly.
“If you change the filter on a monthly basis, that helps the air conditioner breathe,” says Drew. If the filter is dirty, it makes the unit run that much harder, which makes it that much less efficient. When you change that filter, it’s like a breath of fresh hair which means the unit is going to run more consistently.”
Drew says to make sure that whoever is servicing your unit works for a professionally bonded company. He says to expect some delays for people coming out to service the unit as everyone is busy around this time.
