Columbus High School fixing air conditioning issues after high temperatures in classrooms

The issue which caused unfavorable conditions with our air conditioning system yesterday was resolved as of this morning. Within the last hour, we have begun to experience some cooling issues in specific classrooms as well as a plumbing issue on the bottom floor. At this time, we are making adjustments within the building to accommodate students’ needs in this matter. The system is currently being reviewed by our plant services and facilities team. Repairs and/or adjustments are in progress. We will be sure to keep you informed as we gain further details.