Columbus High School fixing air conditioning issues after high temperatures in classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials at Columbus High School say most of the problem with their air conditioning system have been fixed.
Students and parents expressed concerns about the hot conditions inside the school this week as the new school year has started. There were complaints of rooms not cooling and a smell in the building and some teachers were reportedly running fans in their classrooms to keep students cool.
Muscogee County School Board Member, Mark Cantrell, said maintenance notified him of the problem and it is now fixed. He said students will now feel cooler conditions in the classroom going forward.
Columbus High School sent the following message to parents:
