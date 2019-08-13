Columbus High School fixing air conditioning issues after high temperatures in classrooms

Columbus High School fixing air conditioning issues after high temperatures in classrooms
(Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | August 13, 2019 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 5:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials at Columbus High School say most of the problem with their air conditioning system have been fixed.

Students and parents expressed concerns about the hot conditions inside the school this week as the new school year has started. There were complaints of rooms not cooling and a smell in the building and some teachers were reportedly running fans in their classrooms to keep students cool.

Muscogee County School Board Member, Mark Cantrell, said maintenance notified him of the problem and it is now fixed. He said students will now feel cooler conditions in the classroom going forward.

Columbus High School sent the following message to parents:

The issue which caused unfavorable conditions with our air conditioning system yesterday was resolved as of this morning. Within the last hour, we have begun to experience some cooling issues in specific classrooms as well as a plumbing issue on the bottom floor. At this time, we are making adjustments within the building to accommodate students’ needs in this matter. The system is currently being reviewed by our plant services and facilities team. Repairs and/or adjustments are in progress. We will be sure to keep you informed as we gain further details.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved