GUEST SEGMENT: Organizations partner to host breastfeeding forum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - August is National World Breastfeeding Month.
Two organizations in Columbus have teamed up for an event to highlight the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.
Dr. Hailey Robbins from St. Francis Hospital and Lauren Chambers from Amerigroup discuss an upcoming breastfeeding forum set to take place Tuesday, August 20. The forum takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Francis Hospital Butler Pavilion and is free to attend.
Robbins and Chambers also discuss why breastfeeding is so important and what attendees can expect to gain from the forum.
