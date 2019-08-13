Hot & Humid Again Wednesday, but Storm Coverage Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another scorcher across the Valley today, look for highs again in the mid 90s on Wednesday. Rain and storm chances should be on the increase by the afternoon and evening with the coverage around 50/50 - if you're near or under one of those storms, the clouds and rain may certainly help with the heat! Humidity values will still stay high, however, and a heat advisory is in place again for those feels like temperatures between 100 & 110. By Thursday , look for drier air to creep in from the north and west which should help with making the 'feels like' temperatures not be so high. Highs in generally should stay in the mid 90s for Thursday through Saturday, but rain coverage will be low. Going into Sunday, expect a transition to some higher rain chances, but still not a washout - Monday and Tuesday of next week look a lot wetter with highs dropping back to the lower 90s during that period.