Locals who work outside share their thoughts on the heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The stifling heat those in the area have been experiencing is bad enough even if you’re only spending a few minutes in the heat.
But for those who have to spend the whole day in it, it can be miserable.
Michael Edmonds has worked for A Cut Above Landscape for 10 years. He said the key to his job is wearing the proper clothing, such as a long sleeve shirt, hat, and sunglasses. He said he drinks lots of water and takes a break whenever he needs to.
“You got to be real to be out here in it,” he said. “It’s not an easy job once it’s 90 degrees. Normally, I keep a rag on the top of my head, something to keep the sun off me.”
Heather Brown who owns Icey Girl & Co. of Columbus said it can be tough in the heat but the most important thing is to listen to your body and not overdo it.
“It’s rough, but I think you just get used to it and get a little more accustomed to it,” she said. “I mean, do I love it? No, but it’s not bad. We obviously hydrate and eat lots of shaved ice.”
Summer is busy for both Edmonds and Brown. They chose their line of work because they like the summertime weather.
If you’re out and about in this blazing heat, experts said wear lots of sunscreen, keep drinking water, and try and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.
