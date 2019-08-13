Repairs underway following electrical malfunction in Muscogee County Jail, Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Repairs are underway following electrical malfunctions in the Muscogee County Jail and Recorder’s Court.
Several electrical functions are not working in the Muscogee County Jail after one leg of the electrical power serving the jail burned out on Monday, August 12.
Air conditioning, elevators, electric keying, and some lights were not working in the jail or in Recorder’s Court as the two buildings systems are together.
A method of repair was established by contractors and staff overnight, and items for repair were collected.
Repairs to the electrical system started Tuesday morning and work to make repairs is ongoing. Repair time is expected to last 8 to 10 hours.
Recorder’s Court sessions and cases for August 13 have been rescheduled for a later time. Recorder’s Court does not have any telephone services, so the public is encouraged to call 311 fo or information on court cases.
