Russell County Middle School assistant principal arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County Middle School assistant principal was arrested on Monday, August 12.
Julius Hunter is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter bonded out of the Lee County Jail the same day he was arrested.
The Russell County School District superintendent said Hunter is still employed with the district and is currently on administrative leave.
