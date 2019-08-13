Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Wilson Apts. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Columbus.
Deronte Kahlil Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 13 and is charged with murder. Brown was apprehended at an address in Phenix City.
His arrest stems from a shooting on July 6 near Wilson Apartments. Police responded to the area in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found Edgar Lee Harris dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigation led to a murder warrant being obtained for Brown’s arrest.
Brown is currently in custody in Alabama on unrelated charges. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for his murder charge after he’s extradited back to Georgia.
