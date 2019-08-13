Suspect arrested for murder of 21-year-old near Wallace Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting on Wallace Drive in Columbus.
Gerald Reed, 21, is charged with the murder of Jaylin Williams.
On Thursday, August 1 at 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Wallace Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.
Williams was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.
Reed was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 16 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.