Classmates mourn of the loss of Central High School senior class president

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s a difficult day for students at Central High School in Phenix City, after their senior class president died four days after a car accident.
“It was a very somber vibe," said Jamorrey Gosha, a friend of the victim.
Coming on campus meant facing the loss of one of their own, 17-year-old Chris Rogers.
Rogers was driving the car that collided with a Phenix City school bus Friday after the bus pulled on Highway 165 while Rogers was driving south down the highway. He died in the hospital from his injuries Tuesday.
Rogers was a hardworking student and really involved at school.
“Chris was, I would say, very dedicated," Gosha said. "He was a very integral part of Central High School.”
Rogers was senior class president, a Beta Club representative, and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and the National Honor Society.
But beyond his extracurricular and academic achievements, his classmates said he was just a great person: funny, lovable.
“Very fun and outgoing," Gosha said. "If you wanted to have a fun time, you should be around Chris.”
Several students said he was always eager to help, to encourage others during difficult classes, and to cheer up his fellow classmates.
“I remember when I got behind in math, and Chris came and helped me with math class. So, he was a good friend, a very good friend.”
They said he was the epitome of the school’s mascot, the Red Devil...passionate, vibrant, and energetic.
“He was a Red Devil to the core," Gosha said. "When I would go to the games, I would see him in the student section throwing up his horns. That’s one thing I will never forget about Chris.”
Right now, students said they are just trying to stay positive in honor of their classmate.
According to Phenix City police, there is an outcry on social media about the crash.
Folks are wanting the details on exactly how the crash happened and if charges will be filed.
Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation.
