Congressman Drew Ferguson talks immigration, gun reform and update on Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Drew Ferguson stopped in Columbus for the second time in less than two weeks to discuss what is happening across the country and how it affects people who live in Georgia.
“What we stay focused on is keeping this American economy going,” says Ferguson.
Congressman Ferguson took the opportunity to speak about issues with the Ralston Towers: a more than 200-unit low income housing facility that is required to take action after a recent visit from himself Congressman Sanford Bishop. Ferguson says pressure is still being applied to provide emergency vouchers for residents due to conditions he says are not livable.
“We haven’t gotten an answer yet, but Sanford Bishop and I are working collaboratively to not only make sure these people get the help they need, but to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Ferguson explains.
Ferguson also spoke about immigration. This week the Administration of President Donald Trump released a regulation that could cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the United States with a rule where green cards and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or have used benefits such as Medicaid and housing vouchers.
“We’ve got a broken immigration system. We’ve got a poorest boarder. We’ve got drugs, human trafficking occurring. We’ve got to make sure that that southern border is secure. Part of this is reforming the immigration process,” says Ferguson.
Congressman Ferguson also spoke on the hot topic of gun control prompted by outcry after mass shootings across the country. He says his office is working on a bill to address mental health.
“I’ve got a bill right now that’s moving through committee. It’s bipartisan. We’ve got support from the senate. It’s modeled by It looks at early intervention to identify those who could potentially harm themselves or could harm others. It’s to give them the resources they need and pull them from those dangerous situations,” says Ferguson.
Ferguson says another important conversation is the USMCA trade deal: an agreement with Mexico and Canada in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. He says it’s a better trade deal for America than the country currently has.
