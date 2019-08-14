Drier Air Moving in Thursday-Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another scorcher across the Valley today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures much higher than that - however, rain and storms were able to cool things off across some of the area this afternoon. Heading into Thursday, the best chances for rain will be south and east of Columbus where there will be more 'lift' to get storms firing. Drier air will begin to filter in to the northern and western sections of the viewing area, lowering the 'feels like' temperatures. For Friday and Saturday, the rain coverage will be 10-20% with most spots staying dry and hot with lower humidity. Rain coverage will increase a bit on Sunday to fairly 'normal' August levels, but look for better chances for showers and storms through next week with a 40-60% coverage and highs dropping back to the upper 80s and lower 90s.