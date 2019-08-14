Driving school in Columbus encouraging safe teen driving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.
According to AAA, over the past five years, nearly 3,500 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers. The number of crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise in these 100 days.
Al Barber of Barber Driving School in Columbus says it’s important to set a good example for teen drivers and to monitor them closely.
“Parent control is the number one safety thing that we can tell parents. We can teach them to drive safely, but we can't control their behavior, the time of day or who they're with,” says Barber.
Barber says distracted driving is one of the most dangerous things for teen drivers and he wants to remind everyone.
