East Alabama teen dies in Phenix City bus crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama teenager has died after being involved in a crash with a Phenix City School District bus.
17-year-old Christopher Rogers, a Central High School student, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus when it collided with a bus at the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Misty Forrest Dr. on Aug. 9.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. confirmed that Rogers passed away from his injuries on Aug. 13.
Following the crash, Rogers was life flighted to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where he was placed in the ICU.
Friends say that just days into the school year, Central High School has lost one of their leaders in this tragic accident. Rogers was the senior class president.
No injuries were reported on the school bus and the passenger of the Ford Focus has been treated and released from the hospital.
