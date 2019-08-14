More Oppressive Heat Before Storms Fire Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect across most of the Valley today with feels like temperatures once again expected to approach or hit 105 to 100 degrees. Unlike previous days though, we have hope of some better rain chances this afternoon as a front slowly drifts southward toward our area.
Behind this front, some less humid air will filter in for the latter half of the week, but we’ll have to contend with some storms beforehand into the evening hours today. The southern 2/3rds of the Valley should have the best coverage today with some storms on the strong side packing a punch with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Past today weather turns quieter and not as oppressively humid. Highs will still manage to hit the mid 90s through the weekend and rain chances dwindle for the most part Thursday through Sunday. Next week, the pattern turns more unsettled again with showers and storms returning to the forecast and highs bumping down to the low 90s.
