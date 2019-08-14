More Oppressive Heat Before Storms Fire Up

Behind this front, some less humid air will filter in for the latter half of the week, but we’ll have to contend with some storms beforehand into the evening hours today. The southern 2/3rds of the Valley should have the best coverage today with some storms on the strong side packing a punch with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Past today weather turns quieter and not as oppressively humid. Highs will still manage to hit the mid 90s through the weekend and rain chances dwindle for the most part Thursday through Sunday. Next week, the pattern turns more unsettled again with showers and storms returning to the forecast and highs bumping down to the low 90s.