Motorcyclist in critical condition after late night crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in critical condition after being involved in an accident involving his motorcycle and a passenger car.
The crash occurred on I-85 northbound near mile marker 63. Opelika police and fire responded to the scene at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The occupant of the motorcycle was injured and was flown via Lifesaver Helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The people inside the car did not report any injuries.
Opelika police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD at (334) 705-5200.
