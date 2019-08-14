New study shows vaping linked to marijuana use in young people

(CNN) - It has been said marijuana is a gateway drug to other substance use, but now research finds there’s a new gateway to pot - vaping.
According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, nicotine in e-cigarettes changes the odds of eventual marijuana use in young people.
It turns out the odds of marijuana use in those who vape were more than three times higher than those who don’t.
Researchers said nicotine can rewire a child’s developing brain and changes how people respond to and crave addictive substances.
The research looked at 20 pre-existing studies of people ages 10 to 24.
