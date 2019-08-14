Ralston Towers might be all dried up with Columbus Water Works threatening third cut off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at Ralston Towers in Columbus may soon be facing a much drier living situation if the building owners fail to pay their water bill.
Columbus Water Works is giving residents the third notice this year that the owners of the low-income living facility have failed to pay their water bill and will be facing a disconnection of services should the bill remain unpaid.
A sign posted outside Ralston Towers says all water services to the building will be disconnected on September 13, 2019.
This comes less than two weeks after Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson toured the building, vowing to help residents find suitable living conditions outside of Ralston Towers.
