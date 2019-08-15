Ban on R22 Freon refrigerant could make air conditioning repairs costly

As for your home or business, Bell said you won’t necessarily need to upgrade right away, but, "Once a leak develops, right now they can get the refrigerant and maybe spend 2, 3,4, 500 dollars and have it kind of continue for them. But we know what’s happening. It’s leaking out all the time. After January, that small repair becomes a major deal. Now it’s a matter of let me throw this old unit away, buy a new unit that has ozone friendly refrigerant, and upgrade my system.”