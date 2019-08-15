Columbus-filmed “Electric Jesus” to feature stars of “The Breakfast Club,” “The Office”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A press conference being held by Columbus city leaders and the director of the Fountain City’s newest film project added two notable actors to the cast.
“Electric Jesus” is set to begin filming in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 20. When they do, the feature film will include Judd Nelson, famous for his role as John Bender in “The Breakfast Club” and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone in the hit TV series “The Office.”
Nelson is set to play a pastor in the film, while Baumgartner is gearing up for a summer with the band as the group’s road manager.
Will Oliver, a Columbus native, has also been cast in the movie as Jaime, who is described in a press release as the “lead guitarist for a small town Christian heavy metal band: confident, easy-going and more into Jimi than Jesus.”
Chris White, the producer, writer and director of the film, describes it as a coming-of-age rock and roll comedy. The film’s tagline calls itself “The ’80s hair band music comedy you’ve been saving yourself for.”
White also says that he and his crew do not want to keep the filming a secret to Columbus. He hopes that this project is something the community will be able to come together over and support.
