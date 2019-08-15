CSU announces new branding campaign at Chamber of Commerce Eye Opener Breakfast

“So, part of our redesign, we tried to focus on basically a couple of things. One, can I get to everything I need in three clicks? So, we have focused on trying to make information easy. We also wanted to spend some time telling the story of our city. If people have not been here, they don’t necessarily know about Columbus State. They don’t necessarily know about Columbus. So, we needed to refocus on telling the story about our city and our university at the same time,” said Greg Hudgison with Columbus State.