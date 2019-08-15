CSU announces new branding campaign at Chamber of Commerce Eye Opener Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chamber of Commerce held its bi-monthly Eye Opener Breakfast on Thursday.
The event is the place to hear top speakers on national, regional, and community issues and to network with business professionals from around the region. Local businesses in the area were invited to update the network of members of the Chamber, including Columbus State University introducing its new branding campaign.
The campaign encourages students to be more creative. CSU spokesman Greg Hudgison said a portion of the new “Create you” design is geared towards making it easier to access campus information.
“So, part of our redesign, we tried to focus on basically a couple of things. One, can I get to everything I need in three clicks? So, we have focused on trying to make information easy. We also wanted to spend some time telling the story of our city. If people have not been here, they don’t necessarily know about Columbus State. They don’t necessarily know about Columbus. So, we needed to refocus on telling the story about our city and our university at the same time,” said Greg Hudgison with Columbus State.
The words “Create You” and Creative to the Core” will soon be visible on both CSU campuses.
