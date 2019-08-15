Game show star working on movie filming locally

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White is working on a movie being filmed in Columbus. White is the executive director of “Electric Jesus”.
The movie follows a group of teens in a Christian Hair Metal Band during the summer of 1986. White says she’s worked on short films before, but this is first time working on a feature film.
Her brother, Chip White, is a producer for “Electric Jesus” and has already been spending some time in the Fountain City.
“When I first got here, my brother showed me all around just different locations and beautiful streets and all of that stuff and a lot of the resturaunts he pointed out so I hope to come back and spend a little time here. People are so friendly and nice and kind and awesome. It’s great. This is a great place to do a movie," White explained.
Filming in Columbus begins Tuesday. Director Chris White says they will film for 20 days in Columbus. Some filming locations include the old Spencer High School and a few houses in town.
