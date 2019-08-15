Georiga Legal Services Program hosts forum on the eviction process in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Legal Services Program hosted a catch-22 forum in Columbus on Thursday.
The forum focused on the eviction process.
Officials from the Department of Inspections and Code, the Columbus Police, Municipal Court, Sheriff’s Office, and more came together at the Columbus Public Library to share presentations with the public about a new law.
The new law took effect July 1 and prevents landlords from retaliating against their tenants for requesting repairs inside the home.
"The goal behind today is just to inform the public that evictions in Muscogee County are on the rise and that tenants need to be aware of their rights. They do have a defense now under the new law when landlords attempt to retaliate for submitting repair requests," said Ashley Clark with the Georgia Legal Services Program.
Clark said anyone with questions about their landlord-tenant relationship can reach out to the Georgia Legal Services Program for more information on the law.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.