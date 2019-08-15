Goodwill to open first outlet store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers will open its first outlet store in Columbus in a few weeks.
The outlet differs from traditional Goodwill stores because items are sold by the pound instead of being individually priced.
Through the outlet store, shoppers will have the last chance to purchase unsold merchandise as items from the traditional retail store that do not sell within four weeks will be transferred to the outlet.
The Goodwill Outlet Store is located at 3857 St. Mary’s Road and will open Thursday, August 29. A grand opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Community members and Goodwill customers are invited to attend.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.