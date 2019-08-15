Knights prepare for season opener

“We always say family and brothers and really everybody really says that, but I feel like this year we have a really tight senior class,” said senior tight end and linebacker J.D. Murray. “A lot of us played seven, six, five years together. We’ve known each other, we’ve played off each other, and everybody’s just bought into it. We’ve all pushed each other in different aspects -- on the field, in the weight room. We’ve really bought in this year.”