Knights prepare for season opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy equipment was on the move at Len McWilliams Field on Wednesday as the new football parking lot at Calvary Christian is under construction. And at the same time, the Knights football team was getting a little Southern Exposure under the blazing sun for the picture day as they get ready for Friday's season opener.
"We're extremely excited to be back out here on the football field on a Friday night," said head coach Brian Osborne. "It's been a long time since last November when we lost in the playoffs. These guys have been itching to get back out there because we had a little sour taste in our mouth."
The 2019 version of the Knights brings back five starters on offense and four on defense. Featured on offense will be senior fullback Tyler Watkins, who earned GICAA all-state honors as a junior. He says he’s ready for the challenge.
I’ve always liked playing under pressure," Watkins said. “I’ve never been one to get too scared when I’ve had all the eyes on me. It’s just fun, exciting knowing, hey these guys are ready to see me, and that opens up our offense because everybody’s keying on me.”
The Knights will face a challenge when it comes to depth, dressing out only 28 players to start the season. But they say that number is deceiving.
“We always say family and brothers and really everybody really says that, but I feel like this year we have a really tight senior class,” said senior tight end and linebacker J.D. Murray. “A lot of us played seven, six, five years together. We’ve known each other, we’ve played off each other, and everybody’s just bought into it. We’ve all pushed each other in different aspects -- on the field, in the weight room. We’ve really bought in this year.”
The Knights are hoping for a picture perfect start to the season when they head to Woodstock to play the Kings Academy. It will be the first of four road games to open the season, with their home opener and region opener scheduled for September 13 versus Sherwood Christian.
