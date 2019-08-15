A Little Less Humid For the Next Few Days

With the frontal boundary hanging out south and east of Columbus, spots along and south of the front stand the best chance of seeing some pop-up storms this afternoon, whereas everyone else should remain relatively dry. Some lingering clouds today give way to more abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday before better rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday. The latter half of the weekend marks a transition to a more unsettled pattern next week with rain coverage around 40-60% each afternoon and evening. Though the muggy air will return with the rain in store next week, temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and low 90s with more clouds around.