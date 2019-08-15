MCSD working to resolve any issues with air conditioning on school buses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Days after reports of excessive heat inside one Columbus high school, parents are speaking out about hot conditions their children face while going to and from school.
They say some school buses don’t have air conditioning.
"I'm just standing here right now and I'm sweating, so I could just imagine riding on a bus, especially for the younger kids. I think it's important to have AC," said Columbus resident Joseph Nelson.
The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) said the buses that don’t have air conditioning are more than 20 years old and are used as spare buses for the regular education routes. The district said it’s working to resolve the issues for more comfortable rides.
MCSD released the following statement:
