Phenix City police investigating forged city checks, one person arrested

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City say that someone has been depositing forged City of Phenix City checks for more than a month.
Over the last five weeks, three forged checks have been deposited through three different banks in the Phenix City area, according to police.
Police were made aware of the first check on July 9.
One person has been arrested in connection to this case, but that person’s identity has not been released.
PCPD wants to alert the public that more forged checks could be circulating. The real checks are said to have a Phoenix symbol watermark on the check, while the forged ones do not.
Anyone with information on these checks is asked to contact investigators at (334) 448-2849 or (334) 448-2836.
