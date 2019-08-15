Sunny & Hot For Friday

The big change heading into Friday will be somewhat drier air filtering in, enough to completely eliminate rain chances over the next couple of days. Friday & Saturday generally look sunny & hot, as a frontal boundary stays well to our south. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s, but the heat shouldn’t have quite the same bite. Our weather will change on Sunday as the frontal boundary slides back north into the Valley. Gulf moisture will pour back in, and you know what that means! High rain chances! Should see some storms as soon as Sunday evening, and rain chances look to stick around throughout next week! Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet for now, but there are some signals that this may not be the case for long. Stay tuned!