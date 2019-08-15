Suspects wanted in Columbus stealing a vehicle and theft from a store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Suspects are wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle and theft.
According to the Columbus Police Department, on Thursday, August 8, the suspects stole a maroon 1992 Chevrolet C-1500 from the Walmart parking lot on Manchester Expressway.
Police say the suspects then went to Home Depot on Sowega Drive and stole approximately $780.00 worth of items.
The individuals are also suspected of theft in Phenix City, Alabama.
Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4242 or 706-653-3424.
