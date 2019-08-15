18-wheeler strikes power lines causing them to fall across Lee Rd. 203 in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Power is out for people in the area of Lee Rd. 203 in Salem.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an 18-wheeler tractor trailer struck several power lines in the 800 block of Lee Rd. 203 off of Ala. Hwy. 165.
No injuries have been reported in this incident.
There is also no word yet on when power is expected to be restored. Click here to see an outage map with Alabama Power.
Drivers should avoid the area until the power lines are removed from the roadway.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.