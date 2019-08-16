Columbus family reaches a settlement in 2014 fatal officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five years after a Columbus man was gunned down by a Columbus State University police officer, the civil lawsuit filed in the case is over.
Thursday morning, Attorney Katonga Wright, representing Zikarious Flint’s family announced during a press conference that a settlement has been reached in the legal dispute. “Before we knew about Michael Brown or Eric Garner, 20-year-old Zikarious Flint was fatally shot by officer Benjamin Scott on campus of Columbus State University while visiting friends there,” stated Wright.
Flint’s mother, Shamanique Wright, joined Wright on CSU’s campus along the victims three younger siblings saying they’ve been through a long legal battle. Her son was shot and killed March 30, 2014. She called it mentally, physically, and emotionally draining for her and her children and said she thought it was time to conclude this portion of their fight so they could proceed with obtaining other forms of justice for Zikarious’ quote: “murder” as she called it.
“So definitely we want to put measures and action in place so families don’t have to go through all the hurdles that we went through. We know it’s going to happen again, we’ve seen that constantly since Zikarious was murdered. Now it’s time for us to put measures in place where there are consequences for those actions.”
Flint’s parents filed the suit shortly after a grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against Scott. Wright added, “While the case is not about an anti police agenda, our hope is that this case will set a precedent that officers should be held accountable when their actions exceed their bounds of the law.”
According to Wright, the big question concerning whether or not Flint had a gun the day he was shot and killed on campus remains unanswered, despite the surveillance video being very telling. She also said the evidence was not as clear cut as they thought it would be.
The amount of the settlement is not being disclosed but Wright did explain that the maximum amount of the state’s policy was $1 million.
